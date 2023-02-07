 Skip to main content
Quality Circuit Squirt A takes third in districts

Tap it in

Kale Johnson slides the puck in, during the District 15 tournament this past weekend. 

The Fergus Falls Otters Quality Circuit Squirt A hockey team traveled to Crosby over the past weekend to take on District 15 rivals in Detroit Lakes. They have battled with DL a few times this season but the Otters came out with fast feet and quick defensive edge to take down the Lakers 5-2. Kale Johsnon recorded a speedy goal after solid connections from defensemen Walker Briese and Bo Harris. Johnson connected with another defensemen, Camden Casey for another and rounded out the first period with an unassisted goal, marking his first hat trick of the tournament. Second period Bodie Carlson rang the bell after a connecting pass from Andrew Lee. Beck Harris then lit the lamp after passes from Madden Christenson and Penn Shol.



