Quality Circuit Squirt A takes third in districts

The Fergus Falls Otters Quality Circuit Squirt A hockey team traveled to Crosby over the past weekend to take on District 15 rivals in Detroit Lakes. They have battled with DL a few times this season but the Otters came out with fast feet and quick defensive edge to take down the Lakers 5-2. Kale Johsnon recorded a speedy goal after solid connections from defensemen Walker Briese and Bo Harris. Johnson connected with another defensemen, Camden Casey for another and rounded out the first period with an unassisted goal, marking his first hat trick of the tournament. Second period Bodie Carlson rang the bell after a connecting pass from Andrew Lee. Beck Harris then lit the lamp after passes from Madden Christenson and Penn Shol.
Saturday brought on a tough back and forth game against Alexandria. It was 52:51 of pure adrenaline and back to back constant action. Johnson recorded an unassisted hat trick and another goal assisted by Christenson. Though the Otters took an overtime loss of 5-4 this was a game that had the fans, cheering and pacing! Breck Nelson had many incredible saves in the net and constant action that kept everyone on their feet.
Sunday the Otters took on notoriously physical rivals in Northern Lakes, fighting for the rights to the third place trophy. Johnson scored an unbelievable and unassisted goal within seconds of the first face off. The rest of the first period remained scoreless for the Otters as Northern Lakes were swarming like flies. Second period, Johsnon was back at it with another unassisted goal. Shol snuck one past the Lightning goalie with an assist from Johnson. Third period the Otters kept them rolling, Johnson again with an unassisted goal. The tiny but mighty Lee knocked one in with assists being recorded for Beck Harris and Christenson. Liam Brimall sent one sailing in the final seconds to get an empty net goal.
This group of Otters has only four players remaining at the Squirt level next season and the rest moving to Pee Wees, their growth and connection that has formed on and off the ice will be fun to watch in the years to come. It's about a team, working as a unit and positive vibes that set them up for success. They would like to again thank the Squirt A team sponsor, Quality Circuits, for their support throughout this season and all they do for the community.
