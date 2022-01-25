The Quality Circuit Squirt B hockey team headed to Duluth to compete in the “Skate on the Edge Tournament” this past weekend. They faced off on Saturday morning against the St. Paul Capitals and came away with an 8-0 victory. Moments into the game, Andrew Lee lit the lamp after a pass from Chase Johnston. The Otters kept moving past the Capitals with a power play goal by Kale Johnson after a connecting pass from Liam Brimhall. Landon Noon then scored an unassisted goal from the point. Ending the first period with a bang was Camden Casey, who rippled the net with an assist from Johnston.
The second period started with a shorthanded goal from Johnston. Penn Shol had a sly unassisted goal giving the Otters a 6-0 lead. Casey tallied another for the team and Kale had an unassisted goal that ended the Otters goals for the game.
Third period was scoreless for both teams.
Saturday evening brought the competition of West St. Paul for the Quality Circuit team. They were victorious via a 7-0 score.
Kale started the trend with an unassisted goal. Johnston lit the lamp at the end of the first with a pass from Kale.
In the second period, Brimhall and Noon made connections that helped Kale mark another one up on the board. Cade Johnson had an unassisted goal with only two minutes left in the second period. Brimhall ended the period with an unassisted goal with just 30 seconds left.
Early in the third period, Johnston started off with an unassisted goal. Johnston sent a pass to Drew Petersen and he sailed the final pass to Shol who tossed it in the basket with 10 seconds to spare of the game.
Sunday morning brought the energy and drive to win, facing off against Shakopee. Casey started the game with a pass to Noon who lobbed it in from the point in the first period. Second period had a lone unassisted goal from Kale. The Otters held strong and had the defensive edge as they battled off many aggressive plays from Shakopee. The Quality Circuit Squirt B team came out on top beating Shakopee 2-1 with a scoreless third period.
Sean Rufer protected his net all weekend with only one goal allowed and the stellar other members of the team played with grit and determination. The team is coached by Toby Johnson, Luke Johnston and Andrew Casey.
The Quality Circuit Squirt B team will take the ice in Fergus Falls on Jan. 29, facing off against Moorhead Squirt A Blue and on Jan. 30, against Alexandria Squirt B Blue.
