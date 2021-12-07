Quality Circuit Squirt B wins Eli Johnson Memorial Tournament

MOORHEAD — The Quality Circuit Squirt B team headed to nearby rival Moorhead with sights set on taking home the top spot in the Eli Johnson Memorial Tournament over the weekend.
Friday night they faced off against the Elk River Elks. Chase Johnston started the night off with an unassisted goal at 13:24 of the period. Johnston quickly tallied another after a solid connecting pass from Drew Petersen at 10:24. The Elks held the Otters off for a bit before Kale Johnson soared past them with an unassisted goal at 3:50. Johnston had another goal after a solid pass from defenseman, Cade Johsnon. K. Johnson snuck another past the goalie after defensemen Landon Noon made the connecting pass. Second period the Elks stepped up their defense but couldn’t stop an unassisted goal from Sean Rufer. Andrew Lee sent a sweet pass to K. Johnson marked the score up. Third period was another C. Johnston unassisted goal and Andrew Lee lighting the lamp after a pass from K. Johnson.
Saturday brought the Quality Circuit Squirt B team to face off against Buffalo where they worked on passing and making solid connections to take a win. Oscar Ellerbusch, Liam Brimhall, Kai Ebert, Weston Youngberg, Camden Casey, Penn Shol got their names in the books for the tournament during this game.
The awaited game of the tournament was facing Moorhead Black again. With being rivals the Otters knew the Spuds were going to come in strong and on the lookout for a win. Youngberg sniped one right past the goalie after getting a pass from Shol. C. Johnston sent it right past the Moorhead goalie after a solid pass from C. Johnson. Moorhead quickly answered back with two goals. At the end of the second C. Johnston and C. Johnson again showed the Spuds that Otters are made for the ice and tallied another in the books. An unassisted goal from Lee with two seconds left in the third put the extra cherry on top for an Otter win of 4-2.
The championship game was played Sunday facing off against the Fargo Freeze White team they had size working for them but the Otters proved that passing and making it a team effort was no match for the Freeze. Lee connected with a pass from K. Johnson, putting the Otters on the board after a scoreless eight minutes. K. Johnson from Lee started the second period out strong for the Otters following suit C. Johnston from Petersen, and C. Johnson from Brimhall added a few more. In the third period Petersen started the domino effect with assists to C. Johnston and C. Johnson. Ebert sent the goalie spinning after a strong pass from Shol. Otters took the top spot in the Eli Johnson Memorial Tournament.
Breck Nelson was in net all weekend blocking a total of 47 shots and only allowing three. His agility and ability was the insurance that the Otters needed. The Quality Circuit Squirt B team is coached by Toby Johnson and assisted by Luke Johnston and Andrew Casey. Special thanks to Quality Circuits for being the Squirt B team sponsor. We are thankful for businesses that provide the opportunity for athletes to compete and learn on the ice and off.