DISTRICT CHAMPIONS: The Quality Circuits Squirt B team celebrate their District 15 North championship win. Pictured, from left to right. Back row: Cade Johnson, coach Andrew Casey, Drew Petersen, Camden Casey, Oscar Ellerbusch, Chase Johnston, Landon Noon, Kai Ebert, coach Toby Johnson. Front row: Andrew Lee, Breck Nelson, Weston Youngberg, Penn Shol, Kale Johnson, Liam Brimhall. Laying down: Sean Rufer. Not Pictured: coach Luke Johnston.
The Quality Circuits Squirt B Otters team headed to Park Rapids for the Squirt B District 15 North Tournament this past weekend. First they defeated Park Rapids and Detroit Lakes to get them to their rivals, Moorhead. These two teams have been neck and neck all season.
Sunday’s matchup did not disappoint and gave the spectators quite a show. Moorhead tallied one up a few minutes into the first. The Otters responded with Camden Casey rippling the back of the net after making connecting passes from Chase Johnston and Weston Youngberg.
Moorhead tallied two more goals in the second period and the Otters couldn’t get it past the Moorhead goalie in the middle frame.
The third period brought some intense hustle and heat from the Otters. Within the first five minutes Drew Petersen sent the goalie spinning after connecting from a pass by Kale Johnson. With 1:40 left hanging on the clock Johnson was swarmed by orange jerseys blocking his every move. He managed to sneak the pass to Johnston who lit the lamp and sent the fans to their feet. With :18 seconds left Oscar Ellerbusch made a connecting pass to Johnson who scored, tying the game at 4-4 and sending the contest into overtime.
Neither side was able to score in the extra ten minutes, which set up a shootout for the district championship. The teams sent out three players to single handedly take on the opposing team’s goalie. At the end of the three shots both teams were tied again. This then brought the teams to a sudden death shootout. Youngberg sealed the championship for the Otters, making a sweet shot. Moorhead had one more opportunity, but Otter goalie Sean Rufer made the save.
The Quality Circuit Squirt B team took the top spot at the District 15 Tournament giving their fans quite the heart thrilling and dramatic show. Congratulations to both teams, who will be quite fun to watch play against one another in years to come.
This whole season has been about team and relentless willpower to work to get better and to work together for one common goal. The Quality Circuit Squirt B Otters team is coached by Toby Johnson, Luke Johnston and Andrew Casey.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone