Quest for playoffs falls short for Spartans basketball

In a win and potentially in scenario facing the M State Spartans basketball team, on Feb. 18, the Spartans could not hold a halftime lead and saw their postseason aspirations come to a close, in an 82-75 loss to the Ridgewater Warriors. M State had a 35-29 lead at the break.
M State shot 43.5% (30-69) from the field and hit 26% (5-19) of their threes. They were a perfect 10-for-10 on the free throw line. The Spartans held a 45-38 edge on the boards. Ridgewater made 42% (30-71) of their shots from the field and 29% (9-31) of their three-pointers. They were 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the free throw line.
Noel Kabanga led the Spartans with 27 points and 16 rebounds. He was joined in double digits by Foday Sheriff with 18 points. Sheriff just missed a double double as he finished with nine rebounds. 9 rebounds. Akok Aguer finished with nine points.
Ridgewater placed three players in double figures, led by Jaylyn Clardy with 24. Malik Westerfield provided 15 and Deron Lacy had 13.
M State ends the season with a record of 14-12 and a Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division mark of 6-6. A win could have put the Spartans in to the conference playoffs, or at least a play-in game.
