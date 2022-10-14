Hosting the Crookston Pirates, on Oct. 13, in Section 8A quarterfinal action, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team picked up an early goal and rolled to a 3-0 victory.
The first offensive push in the game resulted in a Fergus goal. Shane Zierden launched a throw-in into the middle of the 18-yard box and Aiden Shern headed the ball into the back of the net, making it 1-0 less than a minute into the contest.
Fergus continued to apply pressure on the offensive side throughout the first half. With under three minutes remaining, Nick Flugstad was taken down inside the 18 and the Otters were rewarded with a penalty kick. Jose Rodriguez’s shot was initially saved but he hammered home the rebound, giving the Otters a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Otters started the second half a little slow but the defense held strong led by a great performance by Kasey Eggen.
Fergus gained control of the game again as defenseman Joey Johnson dribbled the ball up through multiple players and scored a beautiful goal from about the 18, at the 56 minute mark.
Jayden Mantueful saved all shots coming his way, including one penalty kick.
The win moved the Otters into a section semifinal tilt, against Hillcrest. The two teams will play for the third time this season, on Oct. 15, at Otter Stadium.
