Balancing

Otters Reno Schierer controls the ball is he is flanked by a pair of Crookston defenders, during their section quarterfinal contest at Otter Stadium. Ryan Nelson, left gives support. 

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal

Hosting the Crookston Pirates, on Oct. 13, in Section 8A quarterfinal action, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team picked up an early goal and rolled to a 3-0 victory.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?