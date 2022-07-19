The thunder rolled on, on July 15, at the I-94 Sure Step Speedway, as it was Steffes Street Stock Tour night. The evening consisted of six different events, including four WISSOTA series.
In the smallest race of the night, Ben Wolden, of Fergus Falls, was champion in the Wiessman Late Model. He moved up three spots to capture the checkered flag. Derek Quinn, of Brandon, was runner up and coming in third was Larry Samuelson, of Erhard.
Zach Kort, of Fergus, won the 12 lap Short Tracker A feature. Finishing in second was Shawn Beto, of Wahpeton and third, Waylon Current, from Bemidji.
From the Wissota series, in the Midwest Mods, Hoffman resident Brendan Blascyk moved up seven spots to claim first. He was followed by Shane Howell, of Buffalo and Travis Saurer, from Elizabeth, second and third respectively.
Next was the WISSOTA Modifieds. Garfield’s Jason Thoennes was the winner in the A Feature. Corky Thomas, from Glydon, second and Tyler Peterson, Horace N.D. came in third.
The race with the most entries (30) was the WISSOTA Street Stock. Ryan Sattler, Dent, won the 25 lap race. In the runner up position was Justin Vogel, of Brooten, he was followed by Kaden Woodie, of Milaca.
The fourth WISSOTA race the super stocks. Dexton Koch, from Buffalo, came in first. It was Jake Froemke, of International Falls, in second and Karter Reents, Glenwood, rounding out the top three.
There will be no races on July 22. Action returns on July 29, with the Bob Gierke Memorial.
