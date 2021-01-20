LAKE PARK — After a close first half, the Underwood boys’ basketball team was held to 11 second half points as the hosting Lake Park-Audubon Raiders claimed a 58-33 victory Tuesday.
The Raiders went into the break with a 28-22 lead, but stymied the Rockets offense in the second half to get the win.
"The difference in the first half was second chance points for LPA,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We played them closely, but allowed them too many second chances. The second half, we came out flat and allowed them to extend their lead off of turnovers and more second chance points. We need to take care of the ball better and keep the offense off the boards."
The Raiders outrebounded the Rockets 40-30, while Underwood committed 19 turnovers.
Krosby Aasness recorded a double-double for Underwood with 12 points and 12 boards, while Bryce Jorgenson had four blocks.
The Rockets will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Little Eight Conference foe Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
