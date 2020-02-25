ROTHSAY — The Rothsay boys’ basketball team fell behind in the first half and could not recover as the visiting Lake Park-Audubon Raiders took home a 61-42 win Monday.
“LPA went on a 20-0 run in the middle of the first half, where we didn’t score for six minutes,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “I am hoping our kids come back energized and ready to play come playoff time.”
Rothsay was led by Ethan Curtis with 14 points, and Colby Larson with 12 points and six assists.
The Tigers will now prepare for the Section 6A playoffs.
