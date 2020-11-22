ROTHSAY — The Rothsay volleyball team wrapped its 2020 season Friday night hosting the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders. After a close first set, the Raiders swept the Tigers 26-24, 25-10, 25-14.
“While this wasn't the day on which we wanted to end our season, nor the way we wanted to end our season, all the same we were thankful we were able to have a season,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “Our players showed up to the gym every day for the past 10 weeks ready to work, ready to learn and ready to play. I'm grateful to our players and parents for doing everything we asked them to do to keep us on the court and out of team quarantine.
“This year we graduate two seniors, Grace Lider and Lilly Wheelright. Grace was a four-year contributor on varsity, three-year starter and two-year captain. Lilly was a two-year starter. We will miss them and their contributions to the program, on and off the court.”
