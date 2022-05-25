Playing in their second game in as many days, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs rally came up one run short, in a 7-6 loss to the Brandon/Evansville Chargers on Tuesday.
Each team scored a run in their respective half innings in the second. The Chargers then pushed four runs across in the fourth, another in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
OTC answered with a run of their own in the sixth and then had the tying run on second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, only to have back to back strikeouts to end the game.
The Bulldogs had their first four batters reach in the final frame and got within one on a bases-clearing double by Soren Floden, who was ultimately stranded at second.
Both teams had six hits in the contest. They also combined to have 19 walks in the game.
Owen Buehler got the start for the Bulldogs. He pitched four innings, giving up five runs on five hits, with three walks and one K. Owen Harig pitched a pair of innings, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks. Jayden Harig pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Floden went 2-3 with the three RBIs. Kale Misegades went 2-4 with a run scored and Owen Buehler picked up a pair of walks and scored twice.
Now at 8-11 on the season, the Bulldogs will travel to Breckenridge on May 26, to wrap up the regular season.
