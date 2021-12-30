The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team ran head first into a tough Roseau squad Wednesday with the Comets falling to the Rams 70-31.
“Roseau jumped out to a fast start and we were never able to recover. Their defensive pressure made it tough to get into any sort of offensive rhythm,” said Comets head coach Hannah Clark. “I was proud of the girls’ effort. They never gave up and played hard until the final buzzer. We ran into a great Roseau team and our girls will use this experience to get better for our upcoming games.”
Leaders for the Comets were Madison Ballweg (12 points, 4 steals), Ella Knutson (7 points, 10 rebounds), Ruby Peterson (6 points), Madi Foss (2 points), Regan Wiertzema (2 points, 5 rebounds) and Natalie Zwiers (5 rebounds).
“I thought Madi Ballweg did a great job today attacking their defense. She played hard on both ends of the floor. Ella Knutson and Ruby Peterson also gabr a solid effort, showing a lot of grit and hustle throughout the game.”
The Comets will next head to Herman on Jan. 7 for a 7:15 game against Wheaton/Herman/Norcross.
