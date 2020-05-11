Fergus Falls graduate and Hamline University women’s hockey player Sophie Rausch was recognized as the school’s Female Rookie of the Year.
Rausch made an immediate impact for the Hamline women's hockey team in the 2019-20 season. She led the country's first-year players in points on the season, ranking 13th overall. In the conference, Rausch ranked third in points with 15 goals and 20 assists (35 points), trailing only teammates Bre Simon and Molly Garin. She tallied at least one point in 20 of the team's 26 games and had four game-winning goals throughout the season, tying for the most on the team. For her efforts, she earned both MIAC All-Conference and All-Rookie Team honors.
Sunday, May 10 would have been the Hamline athletics Honors Day, where athletes, coaches and administrators come together to celebrate the past year of accomplishments. This year, it has been moved to an online setting with the award winners being recognized on social media and the athletics website.
