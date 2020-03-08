MOORHEAD — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team’s season came to an end Saturday as the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels won a Section 8AA playoff game 67-57 at Concordia College.
Logan Petznick hit four 3-pointers and finished the game with 14 points to lead the Vikings. Teammate Logan Fahje added 13 points.
The Vikings finish the season with a 19-9 record.
