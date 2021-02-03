The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team could not hold off the visiting Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebel offense as the Heart O’Lakes Conference rival took home a 77-49 victory Tuesday.
The Rebels got off to a fast start and went into the break with a 40-29 lead. The Vikings could not get in the groove as D-G-F outscored Pelican Rapids by 15 points in the second half.
No individual stats were reported for the game.
The Vikings will continue their homestand as they welcome in the Perham Yellowjackets for another HOL tilt at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.