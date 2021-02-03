The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team could not hold off the visiting Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebel offense as the Heart O’Lakes Conference rival took home a 77-49 victory Tuesday.

The Rebels got off to a fast start and went into the break with a 40-29 lead. The Vikings could not get in the groove as D-G-F outscored Pelican Rapids by 15 points in the second half.

No individual stats were reported for the game.

The Vikings will continue their homestand as they welcome in the Perham Yellowjackets for another HOL tilt at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 

