PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team closed out their home season Thursday as the Vikings welcomed in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The Rebels would take advantage of the Vikings missing starters to win a three-set match 25-15, 25-17, 25-10.

“As a result of volleyball being paused as of Saturday this was our last home game of the season,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “We honored a great group of seniors Allie Haiby, Greta Tollefson, Anna Stephenson, and Kiera Booth. Thank you seniors for all you have done for the volleyball program. You will all be greatly missed.”

Kelsey Isaman (15) and Hazel Haugrud (13) led the Vikings in digs, while Anna Stephenson recorded seven kills in the game. Ellie Welch had three and a half blocks for Pelican Rapids.

The Vikings will close their season Friday as they travel to take on the Hawley Nuggets at 7:30 p.m.

