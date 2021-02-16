The Fergus Falls Area YMCA Foundation committed $21,000 in 2021 at its kickoff meeting in January. Three priority projects were identified.
First, the women’s locker room is due for an upgrade and will require the use of most of the budget. “New flooring will be easier to clean. And a new epoxy flooring (instead of the current carpet) will be highly germ-resistant,” said Eric Price, executive director of the Fergus Falls YMCA. The men’s locker room flooring was done in late 2018.
The second project is to install auto flushers in all YMCA restrooms.
“It’s not glamorous, but these are hands-free, adding another level of safety and cleanliness for our guests,” said Price. The YMCA has always prioritized cleanliness throughout the facility. But when COVID arrived, we realized there were ways to do an even better job through new technology. The final project receiving funds and attention is new carpet in smaller, less noticeable areas. Primarily, the hallway between the elevator and the childwatch area needs replacing.
“We updated most of the lobby and main floor leaving this as the last area of carpeting that needs replaced. It gets a lot of traffic so updating it is important. And early in our post-COVID reopening, we used the west door as an exit for all YMCA visitors resulting in a lot more traffic than usual,” said Price. The YMCA Foundation was created in 2009 for the purpose of providing a secure source of funding for the future of the Fergus Falls YMCA, as well as some operational funding for projects, updates and facility improvements. It is a separate nonprofit organization and accepts donations and conducts fundraising.
Board members are: Ben Underwood, chair, Chris Marvel, secretary, Paul Lundeen, treasurer, Bob Ronning, Ann Porter, Jean Bowman, Roger Erstad, Jeff Stanislawski and Dick Felstul. People interested in making a tax-deductible donation of cash, stocks or property, should contact Price at the YMCA.
