Region 13 football team announced; Gregory and Heidl named top players

Rochester – NJCAA Region 13 has announced its All-Region 13 Football Team for the 2022 season and 25 student-athletes competing at MCAC member colleges have been named to the team.
Minnesota State Community & Technical College and North Dakota State College of Science each saw seven players make the distinguished team, while Central Lakes College and Rochester Community and Technical College each named four athletes to the team and Minnesota North College — Mesabi Range had three.
Rondarius Gregory, Minnesota State Community & Technical College running back, was named the Region 13 Offensive Player-of-the-Year and his teammate, Chris Heidl, linebacker for the Spartans, was named the Region 13 Defensive Player-of-the-Year. North Dakota State College of Science head coach, Eric Issendorf, was named the Region 13 Coach of the Year.
Gregory, a sophomore from Nashville, leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,106 and averages 110.6 yards per game. His 14 touchdowns is also good enough to lead all NJCAA D-III Football student-athletes. Minnesota State — Fergus Falls concluded their season at 9-1, winning the MCAC regular season title and qualifying for the MCAC/Region 13 Championship Game where they lost to NDSCS 19-0.
Heidl, a VanDyne, WI freshman linebacker for the Spartans, led the nation in fumble recoveries with four and ranked second in tackles with 85 on the season. He assisted on 66 tackles, which was tops in the nation and averaged 8.5 tackles per game. Minnesota State — Fergus Fall had a perfect regular season, going 8-0 and winning the MCAC regular season title. They played several weeks ranked as the #1 team in the nation.
Issendorf, in his fifth year as the head coach of North Dakota State College of Science, led his team to a 6-1 regular season record and was perfect in the MCAC playoffs, eventually winning the MCAC/Region 13 Championship Game. Issendorf, with his 35-6 overall record, will look to post another win as his No. 1 ranked Wildcats play in the NJCAA D-III National Championship Game on Dec. 3, at College of Dupage.
The head coaches from the seven MCAC football member colleges nominated and selected the All-Region 13 Football Team.
Below is a complete list of the All-Region 13 Football Team for 2022:
Name School Position
James Gedde Central Lakes College OL
Nicholas Korom Central Lakes College DL
Paul Meyer Central Lakes College TE
Rashad Sherwood Central Lakes College DB
Alieu Conteh M — STATE RS
Carsen McKnight M — STATE K
Chris Heidl M — STATE LB
Danny Disterhaft M — STATE DL
DeShawn Carter M — STATE DB
Rondarius Gregory M — STATE RB
Rudy Glancey M — STATE OL
Aundreus Griffin MN North — Mesabi Range WR
Cameron Tibbetts MN North — Mesabi Range LB
Xavier Smith MN North — Mesabi Range OL
Dylan Jergenson NDSCS FB
Ethan Lyons NDSCS OL
Graedyn Buell NDSCS QB
Manny Garcia NDSCS LB
Marselio Mendez NDSCS WR
Nik Hunchak NDSCS P
Preston Yohnke NDSCS DL
De’vonta Roberts RCTC DB
Gavin Layton RCTC OL
Joseph Tarnue RCTC DB
Sylvester Ware RCTC DL