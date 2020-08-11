The Fergus Falls Riverdogs closed out its regular season over the weekend as it took on the Menahga Relics in a doubleheader.
In Game 1, the Relics would hand the Riverdogs a 12-8 loss.
Jarrod Adams led the Riverdogs at the plate going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Jake Axell went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Matt Larson hit a home run for Fergus Falls in the game.
In the nightcap, Menahga completed the sweep with a 10-5 victory.
Adams and Roger Blevins each had two RBIs for the Riverdogs, while teammate Mark Irish went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
The defending Class C champs will now take on the St. Peter Saints at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Legion Field for the beginning of the state tournament. The Riverdogs are co-hosts for this year's state tournament along with the Alexandria Classic Clippers and the Urbank Goldtimers. The dates of the tournament are Aug. 15-16, 22-23. Legion Field will be hosting four games each day with the first game starting at 11 a.m. each day. There will be beverages provided by the Fergus Falls VFW and George Townsend will be providing baseball food during the games. The games are free to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.