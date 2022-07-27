With the best interest of fans and drivers in mind, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model and I-94 Sure Step Speedway officials have agreed to cancel the Aug. 2 race due to tire availability concerns for that event and to prevent unnecessary economical costs.
As tire supply challenges continue and there being a full schedule of events ahead, officials felt it was in the best interest of the teams, the track and the Series to cancel the rescheduled race and focus efforts on upcoming events.
Those who purchased a ticket in advance to the I-94 World of Outlaws event will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used toward another World of Outlaws race available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Aug. 25, to request a refund. For more details, email tickets@dirtcar.com.
If you purchased a ticket or pit pass at the track, you’ll need to mail it to the World of Outlaws office for a refund at 7575 West Winds Boulevard Concord, NC 28027. Please include your name and return address.
