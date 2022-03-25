This week, Fergus Falls Athletics Director Derek Abrahams officially announced the plans for the renovation project at the Roosevelt gymnasium. The gym has housed Otters gymnastics and wrestling over the last decade, which it will continue to do. A restoration of the gym and its surrounding amenities would allow for volleyball and basketball to return to playing, part time, in the Roosevelt gym, as well as other community and school events.
“My first goal is to find a way to preserve this unique space,” stated Abrahams. “No public school will ever rebuild something like this and there are very few still around.”
The locker rooms, concession stand, lower bleachers and more would be upgraded to modern standards. A resurfacing of the floor is also in the plans, giving it a nostalgic feel. Other items would be added to the facility, making mat access for wrestlers easier and properly using the space provided.
“My second goal for this project is to make this the best wrestling and gymnastics experience for our kids,” mentioned Abrahams. “Not only should that gym meet the standards we have for all other varsity sports, but there is no reason why we can’t make this space special. I want our wrestlers and gymnasts to feel like they have a home as special as any other varsity sport.”
The hope is to raise $200,000 for the project. There has already been substantial money that has flowed into the upkeep of the roof and other minor repairs.
“My third goal is to make sure this facility is multi-use, this space is used almost daily,” said Abrahams. “This is for longevity and relates back to my first goal. Simply put, the more people that use it and the more the community enters the space, the better it will be maintained. It is important to know that this past winter, our school board has committed to making sure that this gym will remain here and they continue to maintain the facility making improvements on the overall structure of the building.”
More information can be found at fieldhouse.fergusotters.org. You can also contact Mr. Abrahams at Kennedy Secondary School with any questions.
