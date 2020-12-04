Although it hasn’t been a typical winter season, the Ashby girls’ basketball team is looking forward to getting back on the court as the Arrows plan to make a big jump in the Little Eight Conference and Section 6A in the 2020-21 season.
The Arrows also welcome new head coach Kip Nelson to the fold as he will be assisted by Jamie Brendmoen and Aric Risbrudt.
Ashby will return six players with varsity experience including seniors Mckenna Williams, Cailey Schlosser and Madeline Thompson, juniors Celi Nelson and Catherine Koefod, and sophomore Ryleigh Brendmoen. Coach Nelson also hopes that junior Kyra Aamot can add energy to the team as they venture into a tough conference schedule.
The new head coach is optimistic for the 2020-21 season. “The Arrows could surprise some teams with their quickness and shooting, but will need to be able to defend, rebound and take care of the baseketball consistently in order to compete at a high level,” Nelson said. “The coaches are just looking for the team to compete every play. If we can play hard and compete consistently, good things will come.”
Nelson sees Underwood, Brandon-Evansville and Parkers Prairie as the teams to beat in the conference, while West Central Area and Henning are favored in the conference.
