Starting the season 1-1, the Pelican Rapids football team has a lot to look forward to as the season progresses. Returning several individuals from last year’s squad, the team will ride an established nucleus as it continues a strong start to the 2020 season.
“With a lot of returning players who had advanced to the section championship a year ago I expect us to be a very good football team,” Vikings head coach Dave Haugen said before the season. “We will have the ability to attack an offense with a power running game between the tackles. As teams work to defend that we can also open up the offense throw downfield or run to the outside making us a difficult team to defend.”
After starting with a 53-20 blowout over Ada-Borup, the Vikings fell to the New York Mills Eagles 21-12.
Haugen has relied on seniors McHale Korf (QB/DB), Liam Sytsma (OL/DL), Johnny Ziebell (RB/LB), Jayden Rutherford (RB/DB), Logan Fahje (WR/DB) and junior Nick Haugrud (OL/DL) to provide leadership to the team. The group has played in the system together for a number of years and the dividends of experience is paying off.
“The 2020 Vikings football team had an excellent off-season in the weight room. I’m extremely proud of how they continued to work throughout the summer despite the uncertainty of when or even if they would have a chance to play this year. I’m excited they will get to play this fall and look forward to seeing what they are able to accomplish on the field,” Haugen said.
Haugen has identified a few areas to improve on and believes that if they get better in those areas that they will have the opportunity to compete for the section title. “We have a lot of good football players that have significant game experience. That should prove to be valuable in a shortened preseason,” Haugen added.
Although many teams have singled out the Vikings as the team to beat in the district and section, Haugen has identified Barnesville as the team to beat in Section 6A, while Frazee will compete for the top spot in the Northwest South Division.
Haugen will be assisted by Ryan Syverson, Kyle Haugrud, Dan Beck and Brian Korf.
