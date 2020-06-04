A reunion of all players and coaches who participated in the Minnesota one-class boys’ basketball state tournament from 1913-1970 will be held March 18-20, 2021, in Minneapolis.
This reunion, which is being held in conjunction with the Minnesota boys’ basketball high school state tournament, is being coordinated by former players. The main event of the reunion will be a luncheon and social at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Minneapolis on Friday, March 19.
So far, 177 players and coaches from 30 teams have been contacted.
All players and coaches who participated in the one-class state tournament between 1913-1970 are encouraged to write Jeff McCarron, publisher of Minnesota Basketball News, at jeff@pacesetternet.com for further details.
