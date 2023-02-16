Revenge at the Runestone: Fergus girls punch ticket to start for first time since 2018-19 season

It was a game that was all that …. And then some. The Fergus Falls Otters and River Lakes Stars battled into overtime in the Section 6A girls hockey title contest, on Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center, in Alexandria. Maggie Greenagel scored in the extra period to send the Otters to the Class A State Hockey tournament, in a thrill game between the two sides.
The Stars came out with energy in the first period and controlled play over the first few minutes. Fergus would get their legs underneath themselves and started to control the puck more consistently. Over the first 17 minutes, both sides had chances but could not find the back of the net.
It was at the 3:18 mark of the second period when Maddie Hulter broke the ice and gave the Otters a 1-0 lead. It was her 29th of the season, as she got assists from Hannah Johnson and Maddie Brimhall. Later in the period, the Otters were called for a holding call and the Stars took advantage on the power play. Abby Storms scored to tie the contest, with an assist to Sophia Hess.
The score would be 1-1 heading into the third period. Both teams had a chance on the man advantage in the third but could not score. Fergus was turned away multiple times on the doorstep by Stars sophomore goalie, Kaydence Roeske.
It would remain tied as the contest headed into overtime.
Fergus had a couple of chances early in the extra frame but came up empty. Then with just around three minutes gone by, defenseman Maggie Greenagel found herself skating in front of the Stars blue line and came in hard on Roeske. A backhand flip to the upper shelf on the blocker side tucked just underneath the bar, sending the Otter faithful and players into a frenzy.
“I just came in and saw the right hand corner open and I just went for it,” stated Greenagel. “It’s something you dream of, I’ve been waiting all year.” She scored her first goal of the season during the semifinals against Breck/Wahp, scoring her second in timely fashion.
Fergus outshot River Lakes in every period and 45-14 overall, including 3-0 in overtime.
“We definitely started out a little nervous … but we had the idea that we were going to win this game, we just kept it coming and kept the energy up,” said Hulter, one of the captains. “She (Roeske) is a tremendous goalie, props to her.”
Ana Jyrkas got the start and came up with 13 saves. Roeske finished with 43.
“I was excited to go and I wanted to win,” stated Jyrkas, who was surprised by her assist on the game winning goal. “I was able to keep focused during the game, that's what you have to do”
It was the sixth straight season that the two sides met during the section playoffs, including last season's 3-1 win in the title game for River Lakes.
“Couldn’t be happier with the outcome, but what a dog fight,” said Otters coach Tim Lill. “I knew it was going to be a one goal game. Our seniors are phenomenal and what a mix of young and old for 27 games, tip of the cap to all four for guiding this team.”
The victory moved Fergus to 22-4-1 on the season and stretched their unbeaten streak to 15 games. They last lost on Dec. 17, 3-2 against Bemidji.
Seeding for the Class A State Tournament is to be held this weekend. Quarterfinals are on Feb. 22, at the Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul.
When asked what it means to play another game in the maroon and gold Hulter said: “It means everything.” A sentiment echoed by fellow senior, Tyra Skjeret.
