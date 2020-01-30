WILLMAR — The M State men’s basketball team fell 109-78 to Ridgewater Wednesday.

Alend Alemadi led the Spartans with 21 points, while teammates Alex Hendricks (18) and James Hobson (16) were in double figures.

The Spartans will take on Western Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday.

