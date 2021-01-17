RICHMOND — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team struggled to get into opponent River Lakes’ zone as the hosting Stars topped the Otters 6-0.
River Lakes scored three goals in the first period beginning with a goal by Kianna Roeske. Myckenzie Cremers and Roeske would add two more goals before the end of the period. The second period was scoreless, but another three-goal period, with goals from Jordyan Bebus, Brianna Demming and Roeske capped off the scoring in the game.
The Otters were limited to six shots on goal the entire game. Fergus Falls goalie Lexi Metcalf recorded 23 saves on 29 shots.
The Otters will return home in search of their first victory as they take on the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.