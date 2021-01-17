RICHMOND — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team struggled to get into opponent River Lakes’ zone as the hosting Stars topped the Otters 6-0.

River Lakes scored three goals in the first period beginning with a goal by Kianna Roeske. Myckenzie Cremers and Roeske would add two more goals before the end of the period. The second period was scoreless, but another three-goal period, with goals from Jordyan Bebus, Brianna Demming and Roeske capped off the scoring in the game.

The Otters were limited to six shots on goal the entire game. Fergus Falls goalie Lexi Metcalf recorded 23 saves on 29 shots.

The Otters will return home in search of their first victory as they take on the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

