RICHMOND — The River Lakes boys’ hockey team skimmed past Fergus Falls, 2-1, Tuesday behind some strong defense that stymied the Otters.
The Stars got on the board early, netting their first goal at 2:17 of the first period by Bradley Blaschko assisted by Blake Schultz to go up, 1-0, followed by another one toward the end of the period at 16:15 with Chase Wright feeding Anthony Fink for the score, increasing the lead to 2-0.
In the second period the Otters would cut the deficit in half at 7:47 with Landon Thacker lighting the lamp assisted by Cole Zierden and Kellen Stenstrom for what would play out to become the 2-1 final, after a scoreless third period.
Otters goalie Ben Swanson stopped 17 of 19 shots on goal.
“Lost a tough one, we didn’t come out with any energy and found ourselves down 2-0,” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue. “River Lakes played a defensive game and did not give us much time and space. They beat us to loose pucks and won the 50/50 puck battles. Landon Thacker scored our only goal on a nice feed from Kellen Stenstrom in the second period.”
The Otters will now host New Ulm on Monday at 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone