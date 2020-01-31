PAYNESVILLE — Three first period goals spelled doom for the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team as the hosting River Lakes Stars captured a 4-1 victory Thursday.
River Lakes would score the first three goals in the first period. Joel Sowada, Robert Holmquist and Brady Olson each slipped in a goal.
After a scoreless second, the Otters still trailed 3-0. At 1:58 in the third, Cole Zierden got Fergus Falls on the board with assists from Michael DeBrito and Isaac Young. The Stars would get the goal back midway through the period on a Nick Rutledge goal to end all scoring.
Otter goalie Ben Swanson made 25 saves, while Fergus Falls had 26 shots on goal.
The Otters will return home to host the Alexandria Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
