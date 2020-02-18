PAYNESVILLE — The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team saw its season come to an end Tuesday as the hosting River Lakes Stars snuck in a goal in overtime to top the Otters 1-0.
After three periods of scoreless play, it would come down to a sudden death overtime.
The teams continued to play a tight game until Joel Sowada would take the puck at the high point and find the back of the Otters net at 4:59 in the overtime period.
No stats were reported for the Otters.
The Otters finish the season with an 11-14-1 record.
