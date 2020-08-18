The Fergus Falls Riverdogs split in the first weekend of the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association State Tournament Saturday and Sunday.
In Saturday’s matchup, the St. Peter Saints edged the Riverdogs 4-3 in extra innings.
Jake Axell and Nick Foss led the Riverdogs at the plate with two hits each.
Eric Anderson took the loss as he struck out seven hitters.
The Riverdogs rebounded Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Southwest Outlaws.
After scoring two runs in the third, the Riverdogs iced the game with a Matt Cole RBI that plated Adam Baker.
Monte Fredrickson led Fergus Falls from the dish as he went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Nick Foss got the win on the mound as he struck out four and forced several flyouts.
The Riverdogs will face the Clarissa Cubs Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Fergus Falls in the second weekend of the state tournament. If the Riverdogs win, they could be vying for back-to-back state championships.
Food and refreshments will also be provided by George Townsend and VFW Post 612.
