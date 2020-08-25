The Fergus Falls Riverdogs baseball team closed out their season at the MSMABA Tournament Saturday and Sunday.
In Saturday’s game, the Clarissa Cubs took control of the game and picked up a 9-3 victory over the Riverdogs.
Eric Anderson took the loss for Fergus Falls pitching a complete game and striking out five.
Matt Larson led the team at the plate going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Nick Foss, Dave Hjelm and Matt Cole each had an RBI in the game.
The Riverdogs returned Sunday to finish out their season against the Southwest Outlaws. After a 2-2 tie in regulation, the Outlaws plated two runs in the extras to upend the Riverdogs 4-2.
Jake Axell led the Riverdogs from the dish going 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored, while Anderson, Hjelm, Mark Irish, Nick Foss, Monte Fredrickson and Matt Larson all recorded a hit.
Foss started the game for Fergus Falls pitching four innings and striking out two. Larson would come in relief and pitch the final four innings, striking out three.
“The Riverdogs would like to thank all the local fans that made it out to the games this year,” Riverdogs coach Dave Hjelm said. “Unfortunately, with what has been going on this year, there were only a few games played at home this year. Next year we will be a stronger team and we hope that more people make it to some games to cheer on the Riverdogs.”
The Riverdogs will be hosting a community cookout at Delagoon Park on Sept. 12 from 2-7 p.m. It is open to the community.
“This is our way of personally thanking the community for the support they have shown,” Hjelm said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.