The visiting Riverland men’s basketball team made life difficult for the M State Spartans Saturday as the Blue Devils notched a 110-65 victory.

Riverland would build a 56-27 lead in the first half behind 56% shooting from the field. The Spartans improved their scoring output in the second half but the home team had dug itself too much of a hole to get out of.

Alex Hendricks led the Spartans with 23 points, while James Hobson chimed in with 20 points.

The Spartans will travel to take on the Minnesota West Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments