Road loss puts M State in must win situation

On the road, on Feb. 15, to take on Saint Cloud Technical and Community College, the M State Spartans men’s basketball team left their shooting prowess at home, in a 74-57 loss.
Saint Cloud hit 46% (30-65) from the field while M State was at 36.5% (23-63). The home side led at the break, 36-29.
Three Spartans scored in double figures: Foday Sheriff had a team high 19 points, Yonis Mohamud finished with 13 and Akok Aguer 12.
Sheriff also led the squad with eight rebounds.
M State had their four game winning streak snapped and is now at 14-11 on the season and 6-5 in the conference. They will be at Ridgewater, on Feb. 18, to wrap up the regular season.
So here is the scenario heading into the weekend: Rochester, St. Cloud and Riverland are all 7-4 and Anoka-Ramsey has ended their season with a 7-5 conference record. M State needs a win on Saturday to be in the running for a post season playoff berth. A loss will eliminate them. A win would put them in a tie with Anoka-Ramsey and the loser of the St. Cloud vs Riverland game, forcing a possible playoff game for the final spot in the state tournament.
