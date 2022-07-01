Fergus Falls Post 30 baseball traveled to Brainerd, on June 30, to play a new district opponent in Brainerd. Post 30 played great defense again and the bats came alive to pick up the sweep on the road. They took game one 8-4 and game two 11-5.
Post 30 would strike in the top half of first for one run. After the first two outs of the inning, Carter Thielke singled sharply and Owen Krueger followed it up with a double to left to score Thielke. Brainerd would answer in their half of the first inning with two hits to tie the score at one.
The game would remain tied until the fourth when Fergus scored three runs and then two more in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Brainerd threatened in the seventh but couldn’t get the big hit.
Krueger started on the mound and pitched fantastic. He went six and two thirds innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. Thielke came in relief to pick up the save in the seventh.
Thielke was 3-4, with two RBIs, Krueger 2-3, with a double and two RBIs and Colin Becker also drove in two.
“Kreuger (Sully) was great today on the mound, he worked ahead in the count and his defense made great plays behind him,” mentioned Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Thielke made several highlight plays in the field to lead Post 30 in the field. You can see Sully is getting more and more comfortable on the mound, he is for sure going to be a guy we are going to lean on down the stretch.”
In the night cap, Brainerd would score first in the bottom of the first off of a walk and a double to score the runner from first. Post 30 would answer back right away in the top half of the second, Krueger would single to lead off and Becker would hit a double to put runners on second and third. After a strikeout, Will Gronwold singled sharply to score both runners.
Fergus would break the game wide open with seven runs in the fourth inning with Thielke capping the inning with a 3-run shot to left field to make it 11-2. Brainerd would threaten late via 3 hits and one Post 30 error.
Thielke pitched the first six innings, giving up two runs and three hits. He allowed just one walk and had eight punchouts. Becker finished off the game on the mound
Will, Ethan Gronwold and Isaac Johnson all went 2-4 with an RBI. Thielke had three hits and four RBIs.
“Today we played with great energy and had two seniors go out and be leaders on the mound,” said Larson. “It was fun to see all our starters record a hit in game two. Very proud of all the boys the way we showed up and competed all game long.”
Post 30 will be off till Wednesday when another district rival (Detroit Lakes) comes to town for two games at Legion Field.
“I want to thank the Legion in town for continuing to be great sponsors of legion baseball in town. We wouldn’t be able to play the great game that we all love without them.”