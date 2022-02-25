On the road Thursday night, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team picked up a 57-41 victory against Lake Park-Audubon.
“Tonight was a great team effort,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “It was a physical game and the girls never let that seem to affect their game. The girls moved the ball well on offense and did a nice job getting a variety of looks both inside and out.”
Madi Ballweg led Hillcrest with 21 points in the game. Ella Knutson scored 13 and Ruby Peterson had 11 for the Comets. Regan Wiertzema controlled the rebounding, as she came up with 18 boards.
“Ballweg played a really nice game for us tonight,” mentioned Clark. “She played relaxed and confident and was able to get a lot of nice looks. Wiertzema was a beast on the boards. She, Knutson and Madi Foss controlled the paint on the defensive end and made it difficult for Lake Park-Audubon to get clean looks around the rim.”
It was the sixth road victory of the season for Hillcrest, who is now 10-13 overall.
The Comets will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 25, at Battle Lake.
