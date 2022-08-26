With a road matchup against Detroit Lakes, on Aug. 25, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team picked up a tight 4-3 win over the Lakers.
On the singles side of things, Isabella Abrahams and Ruby Ellison both found themselves in a dog fight. Both matches were back and forth the entire way with a high level of play. Ellison ended up getting the edge in her match, while Abrahams fell by just one break each set. Leila Nasri continues to play great singles so far this season with an easy win at third singles.
The first and third doubles teams both went the distance tonight. In their first time as a pair this year, Ashtyn Lill and Cyntreya Lockett showed some great variety at first doubles. This match included a lot of good serving and lobs, as well as finishing points at the net. The Otters ended up dropping this match in the third set tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3). Kezi Hartwell and Hattie Fullhart also went a full three sets at third doubles. This match came down to the wire. With the team match score tied at 3-3, Hartwell and Fullhart held strong down the stretch to earn the third and deciding set 6-3 and earn the Otters a 4-3 team victory. Karley Braeger and Hannah Anderson teamed up as the second doubles team and the duo did a great job of playing consistent tennis as they made fairly routine work of their opponents 6-3, 6-2.
“We had great matches all around tonight. We're still toying with our lineup a bit to find what works best for us,” mentioned Otters coach Jamie Lill. “The matchups combinations on the doubles side of our lineup worked out well. We have so many capable doubles players and it's fun to see how different combinations jive together.”
Fergus is set to host Willmar, on Aug. 30.
Singles:
1. Anna Askelson (DL) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-4, 6-4.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Ari Leitheiser (DL) 7-5, 6-4.
