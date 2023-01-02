Roberts joins the 75 win club at Benson Classic

After a couple week hiatus, due to weather, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team competed at the Benson Wrestling Classic, on Dec. 30. Fergus finished sixth as a team with 133.5 points. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won with 213 points, seven better than runner-up Benson at 206. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove was third with 198.
"Competition was very tough and we rose to the occasion,” stated Fergus coach Adam Schlepp. “We scored well over 100 team points and 9 placewinners against some of the toughest Class A schools in Minnesota."
Delvin Roberts earned his 75th career victory today with his first win on the day.
"We are extremely proud of Roberts,” said Schlepp. “He has been extremely dedicated to the sport of wrestling since he could walk, so watching him earn his 75th career victory is deeply satisfying for our entire team and staff. Roberts has worked very hard for everything he has earned on the mat, we couldn't be happier to see his years of hard work be rewarded."
Jacob Widness continued his strong start to the season, capturing first place at the 170-lbs weight class.
Fergus wrestling returns to action on Jan. 6, at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Below are the results for placement wrestlers.
120 – Jacob Fronning placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Fronning received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Christian Jelle (Hibbing) won by fall over Fronning (Fall 2:16).
Cons. Round 2 - Fronning received a bye.
Cons. Round 3 - Fronning received a bye.
Cons. Semi - Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) won by injury default ove Fronning.
5th Place Match - Fronning won by fall over Ed Wah (Benson) 6-7 (Fall 5:00).
120 – Kassten Hartwell placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hartwell received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Hartwell won by fall over Ed Wah (Benson) (Fall 0:16).
Semifinal - Trey Gunderson (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) won by fall over Hartwell (Fall 3:08).
Cons. Semi - Hartwell won by injury default over Fronning.
3rd Place Match - Brayden Burmeister (Pipestone) won by fall over Hartwell (Fall 1:34).
126 – Blake Roberts placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Roberts received a bye
Quarterfinal - Roberts won by tech fall over Shane Froehlich (KMS) (TF-1.5 1:57 (19-2)).
Semifinal - David Schuh (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 1:12).
Cons. Semi - Roberts won by fall over Darin Hippe (Benson) (Fall 0:32).
3rd Place Match - Roberts won by fall over Noah Christen (Sauk Centre-Melrose) (Fall 0:59).
132 – Caleb Fronning placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Fronning received a bye
Quarterfinal - Fronning won by fall over Tanner Nelson (Benson) (Fall 3:07).
Semifinal - Devin Carter (T-M-B-W-WG) won by fall over Fronning (Fall 0:00).
Cons. Semi - Fronning won by fall over Taytan Nielsen (KMS) 6-7 (Fall 4:57).
3rd Place Match - Carson Holthaus (Albany) won by fall over Fronning (Fall 1:42).
138 – Carson Grenier placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Grenier received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Grenier won by decision over Derek Johnson (Benson) (Dec 8-6).
Semifinal - Mitchell Christen (SC-M) won by tech fall over Grenier (TF-1.5 5:31 (15-0)).
Cons. Semi - Grenier won by fall over Gabe Kitzman (Hopkins) (Fall 3:49).
3rd Place Match - Davis Budden (Pipestone) won by fall over Grenier (Fall 0:00).
145 – Lance `Joey` Graff placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Graff received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Graff won by fall over Adrian Young (Benson) (Fall 1:57).
Semifinal - Alexander Schuh (T-M-B-W-WG) won by fall over Graff (Fall 1:28).
Cons. Semi - Graff won by fall over Rylan Pallow (SC-M) (Fall 0:23).
3rd Place Match - Tanner Wilts (KMS) won by fall over Graff (Fall 0:26).
170 – Jacob Widness placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Widness received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Widness won by fall over Preston Thronson (Hibbing) (Fall 1:29).
Semifinal - Widness won by decision over Connor Plumski (Albany) (Dec 8-1).
1st Place Match - Widness won by decision over Aaron Jones (KMS) (Dec 6-2).
182 – Delvin Roberts placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaiah Wolske (T-M-B-W-WG) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 1:07).
Cons. Round 1 - Roberts received a bye.
Cons. Round 2 - Roberts won by fall over Gavyn Feldman (KMS) (Fall 0:38).
Cons. Round 3 - Roberts won by fall over Eden Rangel (SC-M) (Fall 2:00).
Cons. Semi - Isaiah Wolske (T-M-B-W-WG) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 3:17).
5th Place Match - Roberts won by decision over Evan Feller (Hopkins) (Dec 5-2).
195 – Nolan Field placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Field received a bye.
Quarterfinal - Thomas Hagen (Hibbing) won by fall over Field (Fall 1:27).
Cons. Round 2 - Field received a bye.
Cons. Round 3 - Field won by fall over Tyler Stewart (Benson) (Fall 0:46).
Cons. Semi - Aiden Voss (Pipestone) won by fall over Field (Fall 3:20).
5th Place Match - Field won by decision over Jon Lara (SC-M) (Dec 7-1).