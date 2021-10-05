The M State Spartans football team had their hands full Saturday as they hosted Rochester, falling to the Yellowjackets 28-8.
In the first quarter Rochester jumped out to the lead early on a 6-yard pass followed by the extra-point kick for the 7-0 lead. In the second quarter the Yellowjackets would score two more times, the first on a 4-yard run and the second on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left to play in the half. Both extra points would count bringing the score to 21-0 before the Spartans finally struck back putting up six of their own on an 82-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left to play before the break, as QB Nate Hayden connected with Fred Brown. The Spartans would miss the kick after going into the break, down 21-6.
After a scoreless third quarter Rochester would score their final touchdown of the game on an 8-yard pass with the point after increasing their lead to 28-6.
The final score of the game would come with around three minutes left to play in the game by way of a safety after a high snap left the Yellowjackets scrambling bringing the final tally of the game to 28-8 in favor of Rochester.
Offensively the Spartans had 247 yards of total offense including 308 net passing yards but that was offset by M State’s negative 61 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Meanwhile Rochester put up 352 yards of total offense including 268 passing yards and 84 yards rushing on 39 attempts.
M State now falls to 3-3 on the season as the Spartans celebrate homecoming against Mesabi Range on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
