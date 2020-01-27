The visiting Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team posted a 98-72 win over the M State Spartans Saturday.

The Yellowjackets took control early in the game and went into the break up 50-35. The Spartans could not get their footing in the game as Rochester left with the win.

The Spartans were led in scoring by James Hobson with 25 points, while teammate Alend Alemadi tallied 18 points.

A big advantage for the Yellowjackets was winning the rebound battle 45-19.

The Spartans will look to right the ship as they travel to take on Ridgewater College in Willmar at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

