The M State women’s basketball team was in search of its first win Saturday as it began Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) play against the Rochester Yellowjackets. But a hiccup in the second quarter gave the visitor the opportunity to gain the lead and pick up a 78-65 win.
The Spartans held a slim lead after the first quarter of play 16-15, but their offense could not keep pace in the second as the Yellowjackets took a 35-26 lead into the break.
Rochester carried over the momentum in the third as they pushed the lead to 15 points. M State was able to outscore their visitor in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.
Alison Kranz led the Spartans in scoring with 24 points, while teammate Sabrina Fronning chipped in 11.
The Yellowjackets had four players in double figures including Olivia Christianson (30), Lexi Hugeback (14), Ravyn Miles (13) and Jaide Pressley (11).
The Spartans outrebounds the Yellowjackets 41-31, but committed 28 turnovers.
The Spartans will now travel to take on the Minnesota West Community College Blue Jays at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
