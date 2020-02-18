UNDERWOOD — The Underwood boys’ basketball team would split in back-to-back games over the last two days as they fell to Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Monday, but rebounded with a win over Rothsay Tuesday.
On Monday, the Rockets could not keep pace in the second half as the NCE/UH Titans picked up a 71-42 win.
Krosby Aasness led the Rockets with 16 points, while Winston Heifort and Braden Thorson each scored 10 points.
Coming back Tuesday for a Little Eight Conference battle with Rothsay, the Rockets would close out its home schedule with a 55-44 victory.
“I’m extremely proud of the way that the boys came out and played in front of the home crowd for the last time this season,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “They really worked hard and left it all on the court and came a great team victory. To the four seniors on their senior night, I could not have asked for a better effort or better result and I couldn’t be prouder of the way that we have continued to play hard and are playing some of our best basketball down the stretch. We look to build off this victory and continue to play good basketball into the final weeks of the season heading into playoffs.”
Aasness again led the Rockets in scoring with 20 points, while Thorson (13) and Heifort (11) were also in double digits.
The Tigers were led on the stat sheet by Colby Larson with 19 points, while teammate Tanner Heier added 15 points.
The Tigers will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Wheaton Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Rockets will close out their season on Friday, Feb. 28 as they travel to take on West Central Area at 7:15 p.m.
