UNDERWOOD — The hosting Underwood girls’ basketball team found its groove as the Rockets picked up a 60-36 Little Eight Conference win over the Rothsay Tigers Thursday.

Moraes Bugbee led the attack for the Rockets with 28 points. Teammates Liz Lukken (15) and Josey Bugbee (11) were also in double figures.

The Rockets will hit the road to take on Highway 210 rival Henning at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers will return home to host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

