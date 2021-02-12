UNDERWOOD — The hosting Underwood girls’ basketball team found its groove as the Rockets picked up a 60-36 Little Eight Conference win over the Rothsay Tigers Thursday.
Moraes Bugbee led the attack for the Rockets with 28 points. Teammates Liz Lukken (15) and Josey Bugbee (11) were also in double figures.
The Rockets will hit the road to take on Highway 210 rival Henning at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers will return home to host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.