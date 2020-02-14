ROTHSAY — The Underwood girls’ basketball team claimed a 65-30 Little Eight Conference win over the Rothsay Tigers Thursday.
Kayla Rocholl led the Rockets in scoring with 14 points, while teammates Ally Johnson (11) and Josey Bugbee (10) were also in double figures.
The Tigers will continue their homestand as they welcome in New York Mills for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff Monday.
The Rockets will take on Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at home at 5 p.m. Monday.
