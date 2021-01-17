UNDERWOOD — The Underwood girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after handing visiting New York Mills a 47-38 loss Saturday.

Underwood would hold a slim 22-17 lead at the break and continued to keep the Eagles at bay the rest of the game.

The Rockets were led in scoring by Brooke Hovland with 12 points, while Lydia Baker led the team in rebounding with eight boards.

The Rockets will play their third game in-a-row at home Tuesday as they welcome in Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.

