UNDERWOOD — The Underwood girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after handing visiting New York Mills a 47-38 loss Saturday.
Underwood would hold a slim 22-17 lead at the break and continued to keep the Eagles at bay the rest of the game.
The Rockets were led in scoring by Brooke Hovland with 12 points, while Lydia Baker led the team in rebounding with eight boards.
The Rockets will play their third game in-a-row at home Tuesday as they welcome in Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.