Rocket girls rebound with solid effort versus Minneota

Less than 24 hours after their quarterfinal loss, at the 2023 Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Underwood Rockets squared off against the Vikings of Minneota. Underwood used a strong second half performance and came away with a 60-43 victory.
The game started at 10 a.m., on Mar. 17, and it showed between the two teams. There were just eight points scored between the two after six minutes of play in the first half, as Minneota led 6-2.
Kallyn Grove hit a pair of threes and Mo Bugbee had back-to-back buckets to give the Rockets a 12-10 advantage halfway through the first 18 minutes of play.
The Vikings answered with a 6-0 run of their own before 7-1 run by Underwood to end the half, giving them a 19-17 advantage.
After Minneota scored the first bucket of the second half, the Rockets went to work.
Zoey Swanson got a bucket down low to drop. Four free throws sandwiched a Vikings basket and then Bugbee hit a three, as Underwood opened up a 28-21 lead.
Shortly after, a quick strike 7-0 run gave the Rockets a 12 points padding and then they would take over, leading by as much as 16 points in the second 18 minutes of play.
It was a 41-26 difference in scoring in the second half, favoring the No. 5 seeded Rockets.
“In that first half, there were a lot of easy shots, bunnies, that were missed … I think we shot about 24%,” said Rockets coach Brian Hovland. “We were strong at the free throw line, especially down the stretch when they had to foul.”
Bugbee led the Rockets with 22 points and 14 rebounds (completing the double-double). Liz Lukken scored 11 second half points and Grove was also in double figures with 10.
“We were patient against their zone defense, got some really nice looks. They went to a diamond and one on Kallyn, something we haven’t seen and the girls stayed calm,” added Hovland.
Minneota was led by 13 points from Grace Hennen and a double-double from Ireland Stassen who had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the 27th win of the season for the Underwood girls, setting a school record. They will return to the Gangelhoff Arena, on the campus of Concordia-Saint Paul, for an 8 a.m. consolation championship on Saturday morning (Mar. 18). Their opponent will be the Gators of Badger/Greenbush/Middle River, who was victorious over United Christian Academy, 75-41.
