UNDERWOOD — The Underwood girls’ basketball team used stifling defense to limit the visiting Battle Lake Battlers for a 51-30 Little Eight Conference win Monday.

Liz Lukken led Underwood in scoring with 15 points, while teammates Jorja Gabrielson (12) and Mo Bugbee (10) were also in double figures.

The Rockets will welcome in Park Christian for a 7:15 p.m. Thursday tilt. The Battlers will close out their regular season as they host LEC rival Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

 

