BATTLE LAKE — The Underwood girls’ basketball team picked up its third consecutive win Thursday over Battle Lake 71-55.
The Rockets would build a 45-25 lead before the break and continued to pressure the Battlers defensively in the second half. Battle Lake’s offense improved, but the Rockets nearly matched their opponent basket for basket to end the game.
Leading the way for the Rockets was Liz Lukken with 22 points, while teammate Josey Bugbee (12) and Ezrah Baker (10) also were in double figures.
The duo of Grace VanErp (21) and Ady Tysdal (16) led Battle Lake in scoring.
The Rockets will be back in action Thursday, Feb. 11 as they host the Rothsay Tigers in another LEC battle at 7:15 p.m. The Battlers will welcome in the West Central Area Knights at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
