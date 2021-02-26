LAKE PARK — The Underwood girls’ basketball team claimed a big north subsection victory over Lake Park-Audubon Thursday as the Rockets handed the Raiders a 74-41 loss.
Liz Lukken led the Rockets in scoring with 24 points, while Josey and Mo Bugbee each had 14 points.
The Rockets will be back in action Monday as they welcome in West Central Area for a 7:15 p.m. tilt.
