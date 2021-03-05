Break time

Underwood girls’ basketball player Liz Lukken attempts to score on a fast break during Friday’s home game against Hillcrest.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

UNDERWOOD — In a Little Eight Conference showdown, the hosting Underwood girls’ basketball team held on to a 53-48 victory over the Hillcrest Comets Friday.

The Rockets took control of the first half and went to the locker room with a 30-21 lead. Underwood looked to pull away in the second half as they built their lead to 14-points midway through but Hillcrest battled back late in the game. The Rockets did just enough to hold on for their 12th win.

Josey Bugbee led the Rockets with 15 points, while teammate Brooke Hovland (11) and Liz Lukken (11) were also in double figures.

The Comets were led in scoring by Madi Ballweg (14) and Ella Knutson (12).

The Rockets will continue their homestand as they welcome in Battle Lake for another LEC battle at 7:15 p.m. Monday. The Comets will return home to take on Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

